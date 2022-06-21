Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.46

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.46 and traded as low as $13.65. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $13.67, with a volume of 433,973 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.23.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.1184 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.39%.

In related news, insider Julie Ann Meggers bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.76 per share, for a total transaction of $217,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDO. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 23.9% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $923,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 180.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,121,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,050,000 after purchasing an additional 721,407 shares during the period.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSEMKT:PDO)

