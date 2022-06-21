Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Trading Up 12.3%

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) was up 12.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $66.40 and last traded at $66.23. Approximately 329,274 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 16,598,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PDD shares. Barclays raised their target price on Pinduoduo from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Nomura lowered Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pinduoduo from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Pinduoduo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.80.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $80.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $2.68. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 13.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,101,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,256 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,132,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,619,000 after purchasing an additional 828,378 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,124,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,528,000 after purchasing an additional 211,729 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 21.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,553,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,763,000 after purchasing an additional 967,642 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 85.6% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,939,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

About Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.