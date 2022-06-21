Piper Sandler Cuts CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Price Target to $14.00

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CFB. Stephens cut their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial set a $15.00 price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut CrossFirst Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ CFB opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. CrossFirst Bankshares has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $647.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.30.

CrossFirst Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $48.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFB. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,890,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,799,000 after acquiring an additional 403,220 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $4,997,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 389.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 171,360 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 500,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after buying an additional 117,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.83% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

