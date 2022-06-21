Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.56.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAGP. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

PAGP opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.00 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.33. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $12.84.

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.31). Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plains GP will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,242.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Plains GP by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Plains GP by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 257,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Plains GP by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 68,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Plains GP by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 63,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Plains GP by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

