POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $47.55

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.55 and last traded at $49.04, with a volume of 249494 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.18.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of POSCO in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.13.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in POSCO by 56.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in POSCO by 63.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in POSCO by 97.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in POSCO by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in POSCO by 3.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.
POSCO Company Profile (NYSE:PKX)
POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized sheets, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.
