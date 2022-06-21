Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.75.

POST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Post from $84.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Post in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Post in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of POST stock opened at $75.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Post has a 12-month low of $62.83 and a 12-month high of $82.99.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Post had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Post will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $328,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,123.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,814.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,250 shares of company stock worth $743,390 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Post by 747.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 55,162 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Post by 592.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,604,000 after acquiring an additional 265,052 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Post by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Post in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Post in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

