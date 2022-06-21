Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 25.17% from the stock’s current price.

PSTL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:PSTL traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $14.38. 1,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,229. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Postal Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $14.14 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $269.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average of $17.22.

Postal Realty Trust ( NYSE:PSTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.17). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 1.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Postal Realty Trust by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Postal Realty Trust by 149.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Postal Realty Trust by 104.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Postal Realty Trust by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

