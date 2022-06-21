Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.20. Power REIT shares last traded at $19.20, with a volume of 1,178 shares changing hands.

PW has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut Power REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Aegis dropped their target price on Power REIT from $86.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

The company has a market cap of $64.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 11.15 and a quick ratio of 11.15.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Power REIT by 7,387.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Power REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 245.9% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 2,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 437.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power REIT Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PW)

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.

