Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.20. Power REIT shares last traded at $19.20, with a volume of 1,178 shares changing hands.
PW has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut Power REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Aegis dropped their target price on Power REIT from $86.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.
The company has a market cap of $64.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 11.15 and a quick ratio of 11.15.
Power REIT Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PW)
Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.
