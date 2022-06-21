Principal US Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PLTL) Trading Up 0.7%

Principal US Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PLTL – Get Rating) shares were up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.22 and last traded at $21.22. Approximately 5 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.07.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.39 and a 200 day moving average of $24.65.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Principal US Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (PLTL)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Principal US Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal US Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.