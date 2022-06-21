ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) fell 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.38 and last traded at $20.38. 2,152 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 527,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.26.

Several research firms recently commented on PFHC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ProFrac from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ProFrac in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ProFrac in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ProFrac in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProFrac in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other complementary products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

