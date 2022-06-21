ProMIS Neurosciences (TSE:PMN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.10

Shares of ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSE:PMN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 90017 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.33, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 9.99. The company has a market cap of C$41.01 million and a P/E ratio of -5.26.
About ProMIS Neurosciences (TSE:PMN)
Featured Stories
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- Don’t Get Too Bullish On Lennar Even Though It’s A Good Buy
- Two Defensive Stocks To Get Aggressive With
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.