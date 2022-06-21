ProMIS Neurosciences (TSE:PMN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.10

Shares of ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSE:PMN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 90017 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.33, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 9.99. The company has a market cap of C$41.01 million and a P/E ratio of -5.26.

About ProMIS Neurosciences (TSE:PMN)

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops precision medicine solutions for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and multiple system atrophy (MSA) in Canada. The company's proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.

