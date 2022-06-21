PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Up 12.5%

PropertyGuru Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) shares shot up 12.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.87 and last traded at $4.87. 497 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 37,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on PropertyGuru in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on PropertyGuru in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.40 price target on the stock.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
About PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU)
PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.
