ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Shares Down 2.6%

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating)’s share price were down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.37 and last traded at $14.38. Approximately 320,481 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 30,503,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.76.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average is $12.34.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 581.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,590,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,697 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 533.6% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,543,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,044 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,290,000. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,240,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,039,000 after purchasing an additional 241,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,830,000.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

