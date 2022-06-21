ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Stock Price Down 2.6%

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.57 and last traded at $16.57. Approximately 799,941 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 35,370,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.02.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SH. Stack Financial Management Inc acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,838,000. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at $98,808,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at $36,989,000. IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,135.4% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 2,385,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,490,000 after buying an additional 2,192,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 5,618.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,117,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,457 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

