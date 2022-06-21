ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 11,106 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 60,224 shares.The stock last traded at $42.56 and had previously closed at $41.08.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the first quarter worth $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 9.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the third quarter worth $147,000.

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

