ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Trading Down 6.5%

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating)’s share price were down 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.95 and last traded at $20.97. Approximately 235,034 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 28,596,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.43.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 32,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 325,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 120,085 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 1st quarter worth about $1,697,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 839,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,204,000 after buying an additional 343,823 shares in the last quarter.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

