ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Shares Gap Down to $53.81

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.81, but opened at $51.91. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 shares last traded at $51.46, with a volume of 705,876 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.97.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 2,331,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,457,000 after buying an additional 1,239,781 shares during the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth $7,095,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter valued at about $31,316,000. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter valued at about $13,914,000. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter valued at about $8,431,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

