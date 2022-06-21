PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBNNF) Upgraded by HSBC to Buy

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBNNF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS PBNNF opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.42. PT Bank Negara Indonesia has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers current, savings, and money market accounts, and time deposit products. It also provides credit facilities for the purchase of houses, villas, apartments, condominiums, home shops, home offices, and land plots, as well as for construction/renovation, top-up, and refinancing; and pension loans.

