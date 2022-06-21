PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBNNF) Upgraded by HSBC to Buy

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBNNF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS PBNNF opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.42. PT Bank Negara Indonesia has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48.
About PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (Get Rating)
