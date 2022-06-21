PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Gap Up to $28.41

Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.41, but opened at $34.99. PTC Therapeutics shares last traded at $33.38, with a volume of 62,692 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PTCT shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.90.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $148.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.90 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 983.21% and a negative net margin of 91.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.83) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $34,951.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,305.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 7,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $298,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,399 shares of company stock worth $489,596. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period.

About PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.