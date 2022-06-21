PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Mukul Kumar Sells 8,300 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $149,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,205.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Mukul Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 16th, Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $178,616.00.
- On Monday, April 4th, Mukul Kumar sold 1,012 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $28,072.88.
- On Friday, April 1st, Mukul Kumar sold 475 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $12,478.25.
Shares of PUBM stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.89. 1,308,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,549. PubMatic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $44.19. The firm has a market cap of $928.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.55.
PUBM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.10.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.
PubMatic Company Profile (Get Rating)
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PubMatic (PUBM)
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Two Defensive Stocks To Get Aggressive With
- Dividend-Paying Midstream Oil Companies That Could Help You The Mitigate Market Volatility
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.