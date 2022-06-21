PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) PT Lowered to $43.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PHM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

NYSE:PHM opened at $36.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.53. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $58.09.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $156,135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PulteGroup by 44.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,771,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,839 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in PulteGroup by 29.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,565 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at $50,294,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,553,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

