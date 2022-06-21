PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 695 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 3,149 shares.The stock last traded at $20.50 and had previously closed at $18.87.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRTC shares. Piper Sandler set a $37.00 price target on shares of PureTech Health in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of PureTech Health from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.

