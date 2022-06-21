PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Price Target Increased to GBX 260 by Analysts at Barclays

PZ Cussons (LON:PZC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 192 ($2.35) to GBX 260 ($3.18) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.35% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

PZ Cussons stock opened at GBX 201 ($2.46) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £861.74 million and a PE ratio of -167.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 202.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 198.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12. PZ Cussons has a 12 month low of GBX 177.80 ($2.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 273 ($3.34).

In related news, insider Valeria Juarez bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 195 ($2.39) per share, for a total transaction of £14,625 ($17,914.01).

About PZ Cussons

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

