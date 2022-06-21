Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Equity Bancshares, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Equity Bancshares in a report issued on Monday, June 20th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Equity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Equity Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 14.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $30.85 on Tuesday. Equity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $502.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.50%.

In other Equity Bancshares news, insider Tina Marie Call sold 2,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $92,779.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,751.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQBK. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 663.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

