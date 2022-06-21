Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) Shares Gap Down to $43.69

Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.69, but opened at $42.74. Qiagen shares last traded at $43.19, with a volume of 3,615 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.68.

Qiagen ( NASDAQ:QGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Qiagen had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $628.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.95 million. On average, analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

