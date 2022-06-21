Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Gap Down to $43.69

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.69, but opened at $42.74. Qiagen shares last traded at $43.19, with a volume of 3,615 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.59 and a 200 day moving average of $48.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $628.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.95 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.
About Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)
QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.
