Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Mizuho from $128.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Qorvo from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Qorvo from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Qorvo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.50.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $95.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.61. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $91.91 and a fifty-two week high of $201.46.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.32. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $119,595.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,495.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $497,286.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,397.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,602,236 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 67,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,478,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 228.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth $587,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 444,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,578,000 after purchasing an additional 44,633 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

