QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $197.16.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $120.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $118.36 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.48.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

