QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Cut to $168.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Mizuho from $185.00 to $168.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on QCOM. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.48.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $120.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $135.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.48. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $118.36 and a one year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Offit Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 15.7% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,884 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,395 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

