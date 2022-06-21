Quebecor (TSE:QBR) Raised to Outperform Market Weight at National Bank Financial

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report issued on Sunday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Quebecor’s FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

