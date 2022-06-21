Quebecor (TSE:QBR) Raised to Outperform Market Weight at National Bank Financial

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report issued on Sunday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Quebecor’s FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS.
Read More
- Quest Diagnostic Stock is Ready to Move Higher
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro
- Chewy Stock is Not All Bark and No Bite
- Cracks Form In Adobe’s Growth Outlook
- Two High Yields The Insiders Are Buying
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.