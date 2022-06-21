RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Shares Gap Up to $11.64

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.64, but opened at $12.93. RADA Electronic Industries shares last traded at $11.27, with a volume of 28,022 shares traded.

RADA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut RADA Electronic Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

The company has a market cap of $555.14 million, a P/E ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average of $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RADA Electronic Industries ( NASDAQ:RADA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $22.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 13.60%. On average, research analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

