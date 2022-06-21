Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.40

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.40 and last traded at $4.52, with a volume of 96488 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.54.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Rakuten Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Rakuten Group, Inc offers internet services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile segments. The Internet Services segment operates Rakuten Ichiba, an internet shopping mall; Rakuten Books, an online bookstore; Rakuten Travel, an internet travel site; Rakuten Gora, an online golf course reservation service; Rakuten Fashion, an online fashion store; Rakuma, a flea market app; Rakuten Rewards, which offers online cash-back services; and Rakuten 24, an internet shopping site that sells medical supplies and daily necessities.

