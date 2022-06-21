Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.18.

RRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Range Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $26.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.77, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.98. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $986.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.47 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 45.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $361,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 332,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,009,633.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg G. Maxwell sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $408,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,280,688.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,669,875 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Range Resources by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,414,000 after purchasing an additional 818,687 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $554,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Range Resources by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 338,623 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 34,194 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Range Resources by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 331,036 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Range Resources by 372.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 302,993 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 238,844 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

