Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Shares Gap Up to $11.25

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.25, but opened at $12.30. Rani Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.30, with a volume of 4 shares.

Separately, Wedbush assumed coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.85.

Rani Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RANI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.71. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RANI. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

About Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

