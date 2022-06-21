Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Deveron (OTCMKTS:DVRNF)

Research analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Deveron (OTCMKTS:DVRNF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating and a C$1.10 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS DVRNF opened at 0.32 on Tuesday.

About Deveron (Get Rating)

Deveron Corp., an agriculture technology company, provides drone data services to the farming sector in the United States and Canada. It offers data acquisition services and data analytics based on digital recommendations and data interpretations. The company provides data collection services, including data collection for soil sampling, drone data, etc.

