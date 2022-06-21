RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Major Shareholder Adam K. Peterson Buys 40,239 Shares

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 40,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $882,843.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,008,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,066,314.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NYSE RMAX traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $22.85. 2,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.45. The company has a market cap of $440.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 1.40. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $35.34.
RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.77 million. RE/MAX had a positive return on equity of 68.84% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. RE/MAX’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,702,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,679,000 after acquiring an additional 23,441 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,089,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,198,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 932,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,850,000 after acquiring an additional 35,523 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the 1st quarter valued at $23,429,000. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 830,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,039,000 after acquiring an additional 116,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on RE/MAX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on RE/MAX in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RE/MAX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on RE/MAX from $30.50 to $28.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.
About RE/MAX (Get Rating)
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RE/MAX (RMAX)
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Dividend-Paying Midstream Oil Companies That Could Help You The Mitigate Market Volatility
- Two Defensive Stocks To Get Aggressive With
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.