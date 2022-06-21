RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Major Shareholder Adam K. Peterson Buys 40,239 Shares

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 40,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $882,843.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,008,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,066,314.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE RMAX traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $22.85. 2,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.45. The company has a market cap of $440.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 1.40. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $35.34.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.77 million. RE/MAX had a positive return on equity of 68.84% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. RE/MAX’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is presently -110.84%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,702,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,679,000 after acquiring an additional 23,441 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,089,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,198,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 932,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,850,000 after acquiring an additional 35,523 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the 1st quarter valued at $23,429,000. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 830,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,039,000 after acquiring an additional 116,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on RE/MAX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on RE/MAX in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RE/MAX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on RE/MAX from $30.50 to $28.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

