Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

TSE:REAL opened at C$5.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$401.51 million and a PE ratio of 19.60. Real Matters has a fifty-two week low of C$4.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.25.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

