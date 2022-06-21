Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.99. Reaves Utility Income Fund shares last traded at $28.95, with a volume of 8,843 shares traded.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

