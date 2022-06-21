Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Dollar Tree (DLTR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR):

6/21/2022 – Dollar Tree was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/13/2022 – Dollar Tree was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/1/2022 – Dollar Tree was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/31/2022 – Dollar Tree had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $162.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Dollar Tree had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Dollar Tree had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Dollar Tree had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. to $178.00.

5/27/2022 – Dollar Tree had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim to $185.00.

5/27/2022 – Dollar Tree had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $180.00 to $187.00.

5/27/2022 – Dollar Tree had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $181.00 to $191.00.

5/25/2022 – Dollar Tree had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $179.00.

5/24/2022 – Dollar Tree had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $180.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – Dollar Tree was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/19/2022 – Dollar Tree had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $165.00 to $147.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Dollar Tree was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $150.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.70. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 40.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,846,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,459,000 after purchasing an additional 820,125 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $1,756,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 1,682.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 164,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,076,000 after purchasing an additional 155,009 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $786,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 85,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

