Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Electronic Arts (EA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA):

6/20/2022 – Electronic Arts was given a new $160.00 price target on by analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets.

6/14/2022 – Electronic Arts was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/13/2022 – Electronic Arts had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $145.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/10/2022 – Electronic Arts was downgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $147.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $141.00.

6/9/2022 – Electronic Arts had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $125.00 to $133.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Electronic Arts was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

5/19/2022 – Electronic Arts was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/11/2022 – Electronic Arts was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/11/2022 – Electronic Arts was upgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $141.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $151.00.

5/11/2022 – Electronic Arts had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $145.00.

5/11/2022 – Electronic Arts had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $180.00 to $158.00.

5/11/2022 – Electronic Arts had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $180.00 to $164.00.

5/11/2022 – Electronic Arts had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $180.00 to $158.00.

5/11/2022 – Electronic Arts had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $165.00 to $140.00.

5/11/2022 – Electronic Arts had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $165.00.

5/11/2022 – Electronic Arts had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $158.00 to $150.00.

5/11/2022 – Electronic Arts had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $169.00 to $162.00.

4/22/2022 – Electronic Arts is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock.

EA stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.17. The stock had a trading volume of 23,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,078. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $147.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.10. The company has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Electronic Arts Inc alerts:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.54%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $1,285,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $105,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,755.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,438 shares of company stock worth $6,968,072 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,407,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 452.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 91,500 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $13,016,000 after purchasing an additional 74,950 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 230,895 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.