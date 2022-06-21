Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Yamana Gold (YRI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Yamana Gold (TSE: YRI):

6/8/2022 – Yamana Gold was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$10.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$7.50.

6/2/2022 – Yamana Gold was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$7.50 price target on the stock.

6/1/2022 – Yamana Gold was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating. They now have a C$7.20 price target on the stock, down previously from C$9.25.

5/31/2022 – Yamana Gold had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a C$690.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2022 – Yamana Gold had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a C$640.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Yamana Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$9.00 to C$10.50.

YRI stock traded down C$0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,440,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$4.78 and a 1 year high of C$8.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.28.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$559.77 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

