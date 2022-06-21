Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Yamana Gold (YRI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Yamana Gold (TSE: YRI):
- 6/8/2022 – Yamana Gold was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$10.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$7.50.
- 6/2/2022 – Yamana Gold was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$7.50 price target on the stock.
- 6/1/2022 – Yamana Gold was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating. They now have a C$7.20 price target on the stock, down previously from C$9.25.
- 5/31/2022 – Yamana Gold had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a C$690.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/28/2022 – Yamana Gold had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a C$640.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/22/2022 – Yamana Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$9.00 to C$10.50.
YRI stock traded down C$0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,440,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$4.78 and a 1 year high of C$8.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.28.
Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$559.77 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.
