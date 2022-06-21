Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMBP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE: AMBP) in the last few weeks:

6/14/2022 – Ardagh Metal Packaging had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $12.00 to $10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/9/2022 – Ardagh Metal Packaging was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $6.80 price target on the stock, down previously from $9.65.

6/6/2022 – Ardagh Metal Packaging was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

6/2/2022 – Ardagh Metal Packaging had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.20 to $7.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Ardagh Metal Packaging is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.20 price target on the stock.

5/2/2022 – Ardagh Metal Packaging had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $10.00 to $9.00.

Shares of NYSE:AMBP opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $12.43.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBP. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1.1% during the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,154,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,558,000 after buying an additional 107,901 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,534,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,007,000 after purchasing an additional 330,072 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,652,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,290 shares in the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 5,026,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loews Corp raised its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 15.1% during the first quarter. Loews Corp now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,520,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

