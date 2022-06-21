Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Roblox (RBLX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) recently:

6/17/2022 – Roblox was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $36.00.

6/16/2022 – Roblox had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $30.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/16/2022 – Roblox had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $25.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/15/2022 – Roblox had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $40.00.

6/15/2022 – Roblox had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $45.00 to $21.00.

6/9/2022 – Roblox was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $39.00.

6/9/2022 – Roblox had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $24.00 to $30.00.

6/3/2022 – Roblox had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $59.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Roblox had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $27.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – Roblox was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Roblox had its price target lowered by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from $56.00 to $38.00.

5/12/2022 – Roblox had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $40.00.

5/12/2022 – Roblox had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $45.00.

5/12/2022 – Roblox had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $45.00 to $21.00.

5/10/2022 – Roblox had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $36.00.

5/9/2022 – Roblox is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2022 – Roblox had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $53.00.

4/27/2022 – Roblox had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $32.00.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.97. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $141.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Get Roblox Co alerts:

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.70% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $239,139.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,484,902.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.