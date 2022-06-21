Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Exxon Mobil (XOM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM):

6/8/2022 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $104.00 to $117.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/7/2022 – Exxon Mobil was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $88.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/7/2022 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $102.00 to $115.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/6/2022 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $107.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/31/2022 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $98.00 to $111.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/9/2022 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $92.00 to $104.00.

5/2/2022 – Exxon Mobil was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/2/2022 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $77.00 to $90.00.

5/2/2022 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $77.00 to $90.00.

5/2/2022 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $95.00 to $102.00.

4/22/2022 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

XOM stock opened at $86.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $105.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.51.

Get Exxon Mobil Co alerts:

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.