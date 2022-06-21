Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Kering (KER)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Kering (EPA: KER):

6/17/2022 – Kering was given a new €645.00 ($678.95) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

6/16/2022 – Kering was given a new €640.00 ($673.68) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

6/15/2022 – Kering was given a new €605.00 ($636.84) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

6/13/2022 – Kering was given a new €670.00 ($705.26) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/13/2022 – Kering was given a new €700.00 ($736.84) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/10/2022 – Kering was given a new €795.00 ($836.84) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

6/8/2022 – Kering was given a new €810.00 ($852.63) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

6/7/2022 – Kering was given a new €700.00 ($736.84) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/6/2022 – Kering was given a new €670.00 ($705.26) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/3/2022 – Kering was given a new €795.00 ($836.84) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/3/2022 – Kering was given a new €810.00 ($852.63) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/27/2022 – Kering was given a new €600.00 ($631.58) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

4/22/2022 – Kering was given a new €670.00 ($705.26) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/22/2022 – Kering was given a new €810.00 ($852.63) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/22/2022 – Kering was given a new €805.00 ($847.37) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/22/2022 – Kering was given a new €695.00 ($731.58) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/22/2022 – Kering was given a new €700.00 ($736.84) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Shares of KER stock traded up €2.55 ($2.68) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €484.40 ($509.89). 160,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,612. Kering SA has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($243.53) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($439.37). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €496.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is €591.00.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

