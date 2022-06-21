Record (LON:REC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Record (LON:REC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 4.52 ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON:REC opened at GBX 70.60 ($0.86) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £140.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 68.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 72.53. Record has a 12-month low of GBX 60 ($0.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 108.15 ($1.32).

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers advisory and execution services, including FX trade execution, multi-asset implementation, cash management, cash equitisation/bondisation, collateral management, research and advisory, FX transaction cost analysis, ESG framework, regulatory reporting, and concierge services.

