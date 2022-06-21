Record (LON:REC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Record (LON:REC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 4.52 ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
LON:REC opened at GBX 70.60 ($0.86) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £140.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 68.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 72.53. Record has a 12-month low of GBX 60 ($0.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 108.15 ($1.32).
Record Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Quest Diagnostic Stock is Ready to Move Higher
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro
- Chewy Stock is Not All Bark and No Bite
- Cracks Form In Adobe’s Growth Outlook
- Two High Yields The Insiders Are Buying
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Record Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Record and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.