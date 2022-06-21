Redcentric plc (LON:RCN) Insider Peter Brotherton Sells 41,674 Shares

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Rating) insider Peter Brotherton sold 41,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.37), for a total value of £46,674.88 ($57,171.58).
Redcentric stock opened at GBX 121.45 ($1.49) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.17, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £188.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35. Redcentric plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 108 ($1.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 149 ($1.83). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 120.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 119.88.
Redcentric Company Profile (Get Rating)
