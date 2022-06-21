Redfin’s (RDFN) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Compass Point

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Compass Point in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $8.50 target price on the stock. Compass Point’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RDFN. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Redfin from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Redfin from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Redfin from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.77.

NASDAQ:RDFN traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.39. 58,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,088,085. Redfin has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $65.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average of $22.14. The stock has a market cap of $899.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.00.

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.97 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 53.87% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bradley E. Singer acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.20 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $160,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,256,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,419,441.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $418,695 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Redfin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Redfin by 566.7% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

