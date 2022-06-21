Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ REG opened at $57.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.08. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $78.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 39.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 16.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,040 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 11.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 325.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 80,279 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the third quarter worth about $260,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

