Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target Cut to $67.00

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Truist Financial from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $57.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $55.78 and a 1 year high of $78.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.27.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.83% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 635.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

