Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target Cut to $67.00

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Truist Financial from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.25.
Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $57.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $55.78 and a 1 year high of $78.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.27.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 635.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.
Regency Centers Company Profile (Get Rating)
Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Regency Centers (REG)
- Quest Diagnostic Stock is Ready to Move Higher
- Cracks Form In Adobe’s Growth Outlook
- Chewy Stock is Not All Bark and No Bite
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro
- Two High Yields The Insiders Are Buying
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.